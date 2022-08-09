Fri, August 12, 2022

Cause of Jusmagthai fire still unknown, no injuries reported

No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out in a building inside the Joint US Military Advisory Group Thailand (Jusmagthai) complex in Bangkok’s Sathorn area on Monday night.

Five fire trucks arrived at the scene at around 7.35pm and spent some 30 minutes extinguishing the fire. The flames had originated from an uninhabited two-storey building in the compound, which is close to the German Embassy premises.

Officials have blocked Soi Sathorn 1 to traffic as they are inspecting powerlines for possible damage.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of press time and investigation is underway.

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

