Cause of Jusmagthai fire still unknown, no injuries reported

Five fire trucks arrived at the scene at around 7.35pm and spent some 30 minutes extinguishing the fire. The flames had originated from an uninhabited two-storey building in the compound, which is close to the German Embassy premises.

Officials have blocked Soi Sathorn 1 to traffic as they are inspecting powerlines for possible damage.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of press time and investigation is underway.