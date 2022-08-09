One eatery closed so far in Bangkok crackdown on safety violations

While inspecting venues in Chatuchak district on Monday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered an eatery in Soi Ratchada 36 to close because it did not meet legal requirements for live shows and had not put in place fire safety measures.

Chadchart was checking the area with district chief Pornlert Penpas.

Steps are being taken to avoid a repeat of the Mountain B Pub blaze in Sattahip district, which was found to be illegally operating as an entertainment venue despite only having a restaurant permit.

Meanwhile, the restaurant in Soi Ratchada 36 was ordered closed because it failed to comply with fire safety standards as it had no fire exits and not enough fire extinguishers. According to the law, each public site must have one fire extinguisher for every 100 square metres.