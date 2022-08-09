PM orders action to halt Bangkok floods, monkeypox outbreak

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department is sending 18 water pumps to Bangkok districts flooded by heavy rain since Sunday. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt says the city needs replacements for 300 ageing water pumps to tackle the ongoing rainy-season flooding.
Prayut also ordered the military to prepare personnel and supplies for relief missions to help flood victims across the country, while provincial governors and local government agencies have been placed on alert.
The PM also ordered authorities to issue rapid compensation so flood victims can get back to normal life as soon as possible, the spokesman said.
Prayut urged people in flood-risk areas to follow updates from authorities closely.
On the monkeypox outbreak, Prayut ordered agencies to monitor the situation closely.
As of Tuesday, Thailand had recorded four cases of the disease.
The first batch of around 1,000 monkeypox vaccine doses is due to arrive in the country in the second half of this month.
The Public Health Ministry says two groups will be prioritised for vaccination – medical personnel and people who have been in close contact with known cases.
Monkeypox is far less infectious than Covid-19 and therefore not difficult to contain, according to medics at Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics. They said one monkeypox patient can spread the disease to only one or two people.
The four monkeypox cases in Thailand have suffered no severe symptoms.
Thanakorn said that people who suspect they may have come into contact with the disease can visit their nearest hospital for a test or call the 1422 hotline for information.
Published : August 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
