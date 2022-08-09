PM orders action to halt Bangkok floods, monkeypox outbreak

Prayut also ordered the military to prepare personnel and supplies for relief missions to help flood victims across the country, while provincial governors and local government agencies have been placed on alert.

The PM also ordered authorities to issue rapid compensation so flood victims can get back to normal life as soon as possible, the spokesman said.

Prayut urged people in flood-risk areas to follow updates from authorities closely.

On the monkeypox outbreak, Prayut ordered agencies to monitor the situation closely.