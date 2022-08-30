Saudi allows chicken imports from 11 Thai plants as trade takes off

Jurin also invited Saudi businessmen to invest in Thai livestock farming, citing their knowledge of demand and Halal certification in the Saudi market.

In addition, the SFDA sought cooperation with Thailand on production of Halal-certified foods for other Muslim nations.

Jurin said Thailand’s halal-food development centre at Chulalongkorn University would collaborate with the SFDA on halal standards.

The commerce minister hailed the visit as a success that had opened channels to export many Thai products to the Middle East country. He also noted that Thai exports to Saudi Arabia had risen 26 per cent during the first seven months compared with the same period last year.

A decades-long freeze in relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand ended in January when PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was hosted on a state visit to the country.