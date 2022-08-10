Thailand records 2,335 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,611,741 – 4,558,947 of whom have recovered, 21,099 are still in hospitals and 31,695 have died.

Separately, another 5,254 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,133 their second shot and 33,441 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,009,950.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 591.41 million on Wednesday, 563.32 million of whom have recovered, 21.64 million are active cases (43,835 in severe condition) and 6.44 million have died (up by 2,060).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 94.13 million, followed by India with 44.19 million, Brazil with 34.12 million, France with 34.07 million and Germany with 31.38 million.