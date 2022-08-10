North, Northeast, East warned to beware of flash floods

The department also said the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would see waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to about two metres and more than two metres during thundershowers.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves would be one to two metres high and about two metres during thundershowers, the department added.

“All ships in the upper Andaman Sea should proceed with caution,” it warned.