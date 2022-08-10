North, Northeast, East warned to beware of flash floods

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that Mulan, presently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to move through Hainan Island before making landfall over Vietnam on Thursday.
The department said the storm would bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast and the East from August 11-13.
“People in Thailand should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and surface runoffs,” the department warned.
The affected areas are:
Thursday (August 11)
• North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit.
• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.
• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Friday (August 12)
• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.
• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Saturday (August 13)
• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Bueng Kan.
The department also said the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would see waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to about two metres and more than two metres during thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves would be one to two metres high and about two metres during thundershowers, the department added.
“All ships in the upper Andaman Sea should proceed with caution,” it warned.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
