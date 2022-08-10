Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

North, Northeast, East warned to beware of flash floods

Residents in the North, the Northeast and the East have been warned to beware of possible flash floods and surface water runoffs due to tropical storm Mulan from Thursday to Saturday.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that Mulan, presently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to move through Hainan Island before making landfall over Vietnam on Thursday.

The department said the storm would bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast and the East from August 11-13.

“People in Thailand should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and surface runoffs,” the department warned.

The affected areas are:

Thursday (August 11)

• North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae and Uttaradit.

• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.

• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Friday (August 12)

• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.

• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan.

• East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Saturday (August 13)

• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.

• Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Bueng Kan.

The department also said the moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand would see waves in the upper Andaman Sea rising to about two metres and more than two metres during thundershowers.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the waves would be one to two metres high and about two metres during thundershowers, the department added.

“All ships in the upper Andaman Sea should proceed with caution,” it warned.

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Chadchart floats idea of building ‘ideal city’ on Bangkok’s outskirts

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Opposition fails in push for House debate on PM’s 8-year term

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Special government panel approves measures to fight economic crisis

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.