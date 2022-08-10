Rare orchids in full bloom at Phitsanulok waterfall

Dash over to Man Daeng Waterfall in Phitsanulok’s lush Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Protected Area Regional Office 11 (Phitsanulok) said the “Habenaria janellehayneiana” orchids are endemic to a humid ecosystem as they can be found on rocks near the waterfalls and cascades.
Different from anywhere else, this breed of orchid at Man Daeng Waterfall blooms into a sweet pink instead of orange, and this occurs only once a year, the office announced.
“The orchid is in full bloom in August every year,” it said, adding that the amount of flowers “would be low” in the latter part of the month.
Tourists who would like to catch a glimpse of these orchids must contact the national park in advance and be ready for slippery yet adventurous trails, the office said.
Tourists have also been advised to bring their own meals, water, raincoats, sneakers and anti-leech socks.
For more information, contact Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park’s visitor centre via 081-5965977.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
