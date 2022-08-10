Rare orchids in full bloom at Phitsanulok waterfall

In a Facebook post on Monday, Protected Area Regional Office 11 (Phitsanulok) said the “Habenaria janellehayneiana” orchids are endemic to a humid ecosystem as they can be found on rocks near the waterfalls and cascades.

Different from anywhere else, this breed of orchid at Man Daeng Waterfall blooms into a sweet pink instead of orange, and this occurs only once a year, the office announced.

“The orchid is in full bloom in August every year,” it said, adding that the amount of flowers “would be low” in the latter part of the month.