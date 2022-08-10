Officials ordered to prepare for expected flash floods from Aug 11-13

She said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed all related agencies to assist flood victims and prepare equipment and staff so they are "ready all the time".

Agencies handling dams and reservoirs have been advised to focus on the “durability” of reservoirs and safety of residents and their property, Traisuree said.

“The premier has instructed related agencies to work together to effectively assist people and mitigate the impact from floods as much as possible,” she added.