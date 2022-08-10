Fri, August 12, 2022

Officials ordered to prepare for expected flash floods from Aug 11-13

A host of agencies have been instructed to stand ready to tackle possible flash floods and surface water runoffs due to tropical storm Mulan, Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Wednesday.

The move came after the Thailand Meteorological Department announced the storm would bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast and the East from August 11-13.

She said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed all related agencies to assist flood victims and prepare equipment and staff so they are "ready all the time".

Agencies handling dams and reservoirs have been advised to focus on the “durability” of reservoirs and safety of residents and their property, Traisuree said.

“The premier has instructed related agencies to work together to effectively assist people and mitigate the impact from floods as much as possible,” she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan ordered the agencies to closely follow weather forecasts and be prepared for flood risks due to heavy rains nationwide.

Officials have been advised to strictly monitor rising sea levels between August 10 and 16, which could cause the Chao Phraya River to overflow and inundate nearby communities, especially those in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi.

Prawit also instructed various agencies to set up flood levees, prepare water pumps and other machines to drain water into areas with a low risk of flooding, and provide assistance to flood victims.

Published : August 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

