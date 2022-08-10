Govt will work with new US envoy to strengthen ties, Prayut reassures Heath

Heath visited Government House on Wednesday to bid farewell to Prayut.
During the meeting, Prayut thanked Heath for his active role in deepening relations between Thailand and the United States, especially in economic cooperation that has made the US Thailand’s third biggest trading and investment partner.
The prime minister said he was confident the new chargé d’affaires would continue the mission Heath had initiated and would strengthen mutual ties between the two countries.
Prayut promised that the Thai government would work with the new chargé d’affaires "in all aspects".
Heath thanked the government for continuing its cooperation with Untied States in economy, public health and education, which has helped US entrepreneurs continue to conduct business in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said new Ambassador-designate Robert Godec is a diplomat with extensive experience and expertise in the region, and he believed Godec would play an active role in boosting cooperation in other fields, such as combating human trafficking, with Thailand already being upgraded to Tier 2 status in the US Trafficking in Persons Report.
Prayut and Heath also exchanged views regarding the tensions between the US and China. The prime minister said Thailand was monitoring the situation closely, and advised all parties to seek a peaceful solution while taking into account the impact on people.
The premier conveyed his “best wishes” to US President Joe Biden through the departing chargé d’affaires, while hoping Biden would attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in Bangkok from November 16 to 18.
The United States is scheduled to host the summit next year.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
