Govt will work with new US envoy to strengthen ties, Prayut reassures Heath

Heath visited Government House on Wednesday to bid farewell to Prayut.

During the meeting, Prayut thanked Heath for his active role in deepening relations between Thailand and the United States, especially in economic cooperation that has made the US Thailand’s third biggest trading and investment partner.

The prime minister said he was confident the new chargé d’affaires would continue the mission Heath had initiated and would strengthen mutual ties between the two countries.

Prayut promised that the Thai government would work with the new chargé d’affaires "in all aspects".

Heath thanked the government for continuing its cooperation with Untied States in economy, public health and education, which has helped US entrepreneurs continue to conduct business in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.