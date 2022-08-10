Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

The first “Khao Kaeng Kam Lang Jai” (Providing You Support with Curry on Rice) branch was opened in a grand ceremony on Wednesday at the PT station in Soi Phutthabucha 1.
Besides getting a meal for 25 baht, customers can also purchase PT cooking gas or Meesuk palm oil at special prices.
President Thaniwan Kulmongkol said the association had teamed up with Atlas Energy and Olympus Oil to sell cooking gas and palm oil along with low-cost meals at PT stations to help those affected by the Covid-19 situation and economic downturn.
She said people can now reduce their daily expenses by having to spend only 25 baht on meals.
The first phase of the project will see the sale of meals at restaurants, food courts, kiosks, food trucks and small booths in 59 PT stations within three months.
Meanwhile, Atlas Energy and Olympus Oil managing director Suwatchai Pitakwongsaporn also said the goal of this business operation is to help reduce the cost of living.
He said PT is glad to support the project and aims to provide “100 areas” for the purpose in Bangkok, its vicinity and Chonburi.
Vendors in the project will receive a 5-baht discount from the retail price for Meesuk palm oil. They will also get the first 15kg cooking gas cylinder for free and a 20-baht discount on other cylinders.
Suwatchai expects to open 59 restaurant branches in three months and has a target of 100 branches in the future.
He is discussing with the Thai Restaurant Association the possibility of opening restaurants in other provinces.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
