Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Besides getting a meal for 25 baht, customers can also purchase PT cooking gas or Meesuk palm oil at special prices.

President Thaniwan Kulmongkol said the association had teamed up with Atlas Energy and Olympus Oil to sell cooking gas and palm oil along with low-cost meals at PT stations to help those affected by the Covid-19 situation and economic downturn.

She said people can now reduce their daily expenses by having to spend only 25 baht on meals.

The first phase of the project will see the sale of meals at restaurants, food courts, kiosks, food trucks and small booths in 59 PT stations within three months.