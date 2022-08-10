Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Tanee said Thailand has considered the request based on its relationship with Sri Lanka. He added that Rajapaksa's move is considered a temporary stay.

"Sri Lanka's former president does not intend to seek permanent shelter in Thailand, and he will travel to other countries soon," he said, citing the Sri Lankan government's remarks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Rajapaksa's move to enter Thailand is a humanitarian matter. He also confirmed that he would not be meeting the former Sri Lankan president.