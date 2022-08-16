Thailand records 1,508 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,623,596 – 4,571,997 of whom have recovered, 19,712 are still in hospitals and 31,887 have died.

Separately, another 1,456 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 1,781 their second shot and 12,824 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,217,962.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 596.18 million on Tuesday, 570.24 million of whom have recovered, 19.48 million are active cases (45,746 in severe condition) and 6.46 million have died (up by 1,084).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 94.79 million, followed by India with 44.28 million, France with 34.23 million, Brazil with 34.18 million and Germany with 31.6 million.