Thai passport services available again at MBK, Central Westgate from Saturday

The Department of Consular Affairs announced on Monday that the Bang Yai and Pathum Wan passport offices located in the two malls will reopen on Saturday after being closed for almost two years due to the Covid pandemic.

It said that since travel restrictions are being lifted in most countries, more Thais are planning to travel overseas. Hence, it has decided to resume offering passport services on Saturdays for people who are not free on weekdays.

The Saturday service will not cover diplomatic or government passports, and the one-day service is also not available.

Those seeking services can either walk in or book a queue via www.qpassport.in.th or by scanning the QR code.

The Central Westgate office can accept 500 applications per day, while the MBK Centre office can serve 1,000 daily.

The department has also advised people against paying anyone for a queue number, saying they can either walk in or reserve a slot themselves at the website. The website also shows how many queues have been served and how many are pending.

Automatic passport kiosks will also be available at both offices for walk-in applicants over 20 years old who have held a passport before.

The offices operate from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

For more information, call (02) 572 8442.