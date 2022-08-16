Chadchart eyes updating rules for Bangkok nightspots to avoid tragedy

At a meeting with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives on Monday, Chadchart Sittipunt said the Mountain B pub fire in Sattahip district is a valuable lesson. He also pointed out that the blaze has affected the confidence of tourists just as the tourism industry has started to recover.

The nightclub went up in flames at about 1am on August 5, killing 13 people on the spot and injuring scores of others. Since then, six victims have succumbed to their third-degree burn injuries. The pub was found to have been operating illegally as an entertainment venue despite only having a restaurant permit.

The building had also been illegally altered.

Chadchart said his aim is to revise all regulations related to entertainment venues in metropolitan areas with a focus on updating outdated clauses and eliminating overlapping regulations.

“The current regulations involving the building’s permit, safety and structural issues have been in use for over 20 years and are now due revision. We will also combine related regulations to reduce confusion,” he said.