Lecturer’s claim of E.coli in Doi Suthep waterfall spurs tests

Pollution Control Department director-general Attapon Charoenchansa said the Environmental and Pollution Control Office 1 and Regional Health Promotion Centre 1 collected samples at three water resources on Monday, namely Peen Pak Pai and Rab Sadet waterfalls and Wat Pha Lat Bridge.

“The Pollution Control Office 1 will conduct tests for E.coli, which will take seven days,” he said. “The Environmental and Pollution Control Office 1 will, meanwhile, check for total coliform bacteria and faecal coliform bacteria.”

He said that Rungsrit had cited a study conducted by Chiang Mai University students, but it did not include E.coli tests. He also claimed that the lecturer’s Facebook post can cause confusion and panic among people.

"Hence, it is necessary to boost awareness," he said, adding that the concept of launching public awareness campaigns has been discussed with related agencies.