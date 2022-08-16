Krabi parrotfish hunting suspect tracked down, arrested in Phuket

Benedia said he had rented a boat and speargun at Phi Phi Don Island at before heading to Phi Phi Leh at 1pm on August 9. The boat was captained by Krisana Todting.

The suspect claimed he did not know the area had gone fishing in was protected.

Varawut said Phi Phi Island police will collect evidence and take legal action against Benedia. Police will also look into arresting the boat and speargun rental service providers.