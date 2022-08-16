Krabi parrotfish hunting suspect tracked down, arrested in Phuket
Police arrested a Dutch national in Phuket on Monday for allegedly hunting rare parrotfish in Krabi’s national park.
The foreigner was hunted down after he posted a TikTok clip posing with a catch of three parrotfish, one moray eel and two other unidentified fish in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. The clip sparked outrage on Thai social media.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the suspect, Roslan Benedia, has pleaded guilty.
Benedia said he had rented a boat and speargun at Phi Phi Don Island at before heading to Phi Phi Leh at 1pm on August 9. The boat was captained by Krisana Todting.
The suspect claimed he did not know the area had gone fishing in was protected.
Varawut said Phi Phi Island police will collect evidence and take legal action against Benedia. Police will also look into arresting the boat and speargun rental service providers.