Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup
News that Thailand's Khao Soi (Northern Thai curry noodles) has been named the world’s best soup put a smile on the face of embattled Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday.
"It's good news that Thai food is becoming so well known among foreigners," said Prayut, speaking at a food-promotion exhibition organised by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry (DESM) at Government House in Bangkok.
Prayut, who faces a tenure dispute that could see his term as PM end next Tuesday, added that Khao Soi was now part of Thailand’s “soft power” push to boost the economy.
He urged the DESM and Thailand Post to continue promoting Thai food via channels such as YouTube and internet influencers.
Khao Soi topped the list of the “50 Best Soups in the World” published last Thursday by TasteAtlas, a website that gathers recipes and reviews from food critics worldwide.
The Thai soup was followed by Cullen Skink, Ramen, Tonkotsu Ramen, Żurek, Mercimek çorbası, Sinigang, Rawon, Salmon Soup (Lohikeitto) and Ciorbă de pește "ca-n Deltă”.
"A signature dish of Northern Thailand, khao soi is a delicious coconut soup in which numerous regional influences are combined to create a truly spectacular dish," TasteAtlas said.