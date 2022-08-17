Annual tax for taxis, tuk-tuks, motorcycle taxis cut by 90%

He said the rising prices have had an impact on Thailand, which imports up to 75 per cent of its fuel, as well as on public transport drivers.

The draft royal decree determined a 90 per cent reduction of annual tax for three types of public transport due for tax payment between October 1 this year and September 30 next year, Thanakorn said.

• Taxis in the 1,300kg category need now to pay only 68.50 baht instead of 685 baht, while those that are 2,000kg should pay only 106 baht instead of 1,060.

• Tuk-tuks weighing 500kg can pay 18.50 baht instead of 185 baht.

• Motorcycle taxis need to pay only 10 baht instead of 100.