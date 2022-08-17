Rohypnol sellers face jail or fine or both, police warn
Anyone who sells Rohypnol will face imprisonment or a fine or both for allegedly selling drugs without permission, the Royal Thai Police warned on Wednesday.
The dangers of Rohypnol were recently highlighted by authorities after a Bangkok used-car dealer was killed in a drug-fuelled shooting rampage.
Thanapon Anusornchaicharoen, 28, was caught in a hail of bullets at his rented home in Petchthaweesuk Village in the western suburbs on the night of August 11. Police found dozens of bullet casings at the scene of the crime, attesting to a frenzied attack.
On Monday, they arrested the main suspect, Meen Parasingh, or “Mos Klong Kwang”, 25. Police said investigations indicated Meen was a regular user of Rohypnol, known locally as “ya lin fah”, or blue-tongue drug for its effect when chewed.
Deputy National Police chief Pol General Roy Ingkapairote said Rohypnol is consumed by teenagers for entertainment to show off their blue tongue.
Roy warned that the drug was very dangerous as it could cause death, especially when consumed in a large quantity or sipped with alcoholic drinks.
“National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk also advised parents to take care of their children as Rohypnol is known as date-rape drug,” Roy said.
The drug is often slipped into alcoholic drinks to boost the effect, he added.
Roy went on to say that the Narcotics Suppression Bureau has been instructed to cooperate with related agencies to take legal action against pharmacies, hospitals or retailers which sell Rohypnol to youths without a prescription.
Anyone who sells Rohypnol faces imprisonment or a fine or both for allegedly selling drugs without permission under public health laws, he added.