Rohypnol sellers face jail or fine or both, police warn

Deputy National Police chief Pol General Roy Ingkapairote said Rohypnol is consumed by teenagers for entertainment to show off their blue tongue.

Roy warned that the drug was very dangerous as it could cause death, especially when consumed in a large quantity or sipped with alcoholic drinks.

“National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk also advised parents to take care of their children as Rohypnol is known as date-rape drug,” Roy said.

The drug is often slipped into alcoholic drinks to boost the effect, he added.

Roy went on to say that the Narcotics Suppression Bureau has been instructed to cooperate with related agencies to take legal action against pharmacies, hospitals or retailers which sell Rohypnol to youths without a prescription.

Anyone who sells Rohypnol faces imprisonment or a fine or both for allegedly selling drugs without permission under public health laws, he added.