Apec meeting attendees to get traditional Thai massage
The Public Health Ministry will provide Thai traditional massage to participants at the 12th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) High‐Level Meeting on Health and the Economy.
The meeting will be held at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Bangkok from August 22 and 26.
Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine director-general Dr Yongyot Thammawut said they will set up an exhibition of Thai traditional medicines at the meeting venue.
He said the department will set up 10 beds to provide neck, shoulder and foot massage to the participants, adding that the massage would be provided in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.
He added that the department would also hand out a variety of herbal products as a souvenir for participants, such as essential oils and cosmetics.
Yongyot added that the meeting would focus on Thai traditional medicine's role in promoting medical tourism and stimulating the economy.
He added that Thai traditional massage can cure various diseases, including modern office syndrome.
"According to the study, neck and shoulder massage alone can relieve muscle pain similar to taking a muscle relaxant," he said.
The department will be promoting 13 kinds of Thai herbs, including cannabis, in a bid to promote Thailand as the centre of herbal innovation in the world.
"We expect the development of Thai traditional and alternative medicine to generate up to 78 billion baht this year," he said.