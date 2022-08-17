Apec meeting attendees to get traditional Thai massage

Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine director-general Dr Yongyot Thammawut said they will set up an exhibition of Thai traditional medicines at the meeting venue.

He said the department will set up 10 beds to provide neck, shoulder and foot massage to the participants, adding that the massage would be provided in line with Covid-19 prevention measures.

He added that the department would also hand out a variety of herbal products as a souvenir for participants, such as essential oils and cosmetics.