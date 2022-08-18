Fuel Fund must repay loan in seven years: finance minister

Arkhom revealed that the fund’s balance sheet was largely “negative” and it was risky to borrow any money from banks, so the Finance Ministry had to step in to guarantee the loan.

The minister said he would look into how the Office of the Fuel Fund reduces expenses and manages revenue.

The fund does not have to use the entire 150 billion baht as the decree allows, he added.

Arkhom reiterated that the money the fund borrows will be considered public debt even if the ministry did not guarantee the loan, as the Cabinet had already approved a 30-billion-baht loan.