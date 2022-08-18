CCSA set to consider downgrading Covid to a surveillance disease

The ministry is asking the CCSA to downgrade Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to a communicable disease under surveillance from October 1.

Supot said that after the disease is downgraded, the CCSA will consider whether any special law or order is still required to control the situation. If not, the CCSA may be disbanded, he said.

However, the emergency law is still needed for now although the situation has improved, the secretary-general said.

Supot explained that the emergency law was still needed to control arrivals into the country and departures and to prohibit activity that would worsen the spread of the disease.