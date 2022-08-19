Emergency decree to be lifted on Oct 1, CCSA to be dissolved
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday agreed to lift the emergency decree and dissolve the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on October 1.
Dr Udom Kachintorn, adviser to the CCSA said that after October 1, the 2015 Communicable Disease Act will be the governing law to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak instead of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which has been in place since March 24, 2020.
RELATED