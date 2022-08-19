background-defaultbackground-default
Emergency decree to be lifted on Oct 1, CCSA to be dissolved

BY LINE : THE NATION
FRI, August 19, 2022
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday agreed to lift the emergency decree and dissolve the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on October 1.

Dr Udom Kachintorn, adviser to the CCSA said that after October 1, the 2015 Communicable Disease Act will be the governing law to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak instead of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which has been in place since March 24, 2020.

