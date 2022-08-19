Food fanatics invited to cook up dishes for the future

The contest under the “Plate to Planet” concept encourages participants to use their talent to further develop Thai cuisine, which is considered the country’s soft power. The event has been launched by the government’s Public Relations Department.

Students, food startups, chefs, farmers or people interested in future food aged between 18 and 45 are eligible to participate.

Participants can enter as individuals or in groups of four. They can also have one person as an adviser, with no age restriction.

Each team can present one entrée or dessert as well as the dish’s concept, recipe and photographs. A video presentation is optional.

Teams that make it to the second round will also be expected to prepare a business plan.