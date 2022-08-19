Food fanatics invited to cook up dishes for the future
People interested in what we will eat in the future are invited to take part in the “Future Food for Sustainability” contest for a top prize of 1 million baht.
The 21 qualifying teams will see their dishes being served to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders at meetings hosted by Thailand.
The contest under the “Plate to Planet” concept encourages participants to use their talent to further develop Thai cuisine, which is considered the country’s soft power. The event has been launched by the government’s Public Relations Department.
Students, food startups, chefs, farmers or people interested in future food aged between 18 and 45 are eligible to participate.
Participants can enter as individuals or in groups of four. They can also have one person as an adviser, with no age restriction.
Each team can present one entrée or dessert as well as the dish’s concept, recipe and photographs. A video presentation is optional.
Teams that make it to the second round will also be expected to prepare a business plan.
The winner will be awarded a prize of 1 million baht, 600,000 baht of which will be earmarked for a scholarship or business expansion and 400,000 baht for research.
The first and second runners-up will win 500,000 baht and 200,000 baht in cash respectively. The winner of popular votes stands to win 100,000 baht in cash.
Visit www.futurefoodAPEC.com for more information.