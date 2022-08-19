No CCSA or extension of emergency decree from Oct 1

Dr Udom Kachintorn, an adviser to the CCSA, said the move is in line with the government’s decision to downgrade Covid-19 from a “dangerous communicable disease” to “communicable disease under surveillance”.

He said after October 1, the 2015 Communicable Disease Act will be the governing law to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak instead of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which has been in place since March 24, 2020.

Udom added that Thailand currently has some 70,000 confirmed Covid-19 patients either in hospitals or in home isolation, and most of them have few or no symptoms.

The CCSA expects the number of new patients to remain flat for around a month before falling in mid-October.

Udom also expects that by yearend, the number of hospitalised patients will drop to around 1,000 people per day and the daily death count should drop to around 10.

“From October 1, Covid-19 will become a disease under surveillance but not endemic, which means wearing a facemask in crowded public places will remain necessary,” he said.

“Before its dissolution, the CCSA will propose guidelines for people to follow to stay safe from Covid-19, as well as instructions on how to seek treatment now that the disease has been downgraded.”