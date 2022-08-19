Thousands of public transport drivers face action for traffic offences
As many as 18,662 public transport drivers nationwide stand to have their driving licence points deducted for offences committed between December 1, 2021, and August 9, 2022.
Public transport drivers cover drivers of trucks, buses, taxis, tuk tuks and motorcycle taxis.
Meanwhile, 66 drivers stand to have their licences suspended, while 63 have been told to undergo training and testing to learn about road safety, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) said on Thursday.
Seksom Akraphand, DLT’s deputy director-general, said the department has introduced a points deduction system in a bid to raise awareness of driving safely.
He also said that most public transport drivers face punishment for speeding or being impolite. He added that one driver lost his licence for taking drugs while driving.
“All public transport drivers have been instructed to drive carefully and pay attention to safety,” he said.
He added that DLT will continue using these measures to ensure all public transport drivers strictly observe traffic laws and make an effort to cut down on road accidents.
At least 20,000 people die on roads in Thailand every year, making it the ninth most dangerous country in the world.