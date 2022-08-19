Thousands of public transport drivers face action for traffic offences

Meanwhile, 66 drivers stand to have their licences suspended, while 63 have been told to undergo training and testing to learn about road safety, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) said on Thursday.

Seksom Akraphand, DLT’s deputy director-general, said the department has introduced a points deduction system in a bid to raise awareness of driving safely.

He also said that most public transport drivers face punishment for speeding or being impolite. He added that one driver lost his licence for taking drugs while driving.