Experts urge Thai businesses to quickly prepare for rise of the metaverse

Sfia founder and chief executive officer Thanapongphan Thanyarattakul and Cryptomind Advisory co-founder and CEO Sanjay Popli shared their views and experiences of the current metaverse movement at the Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 organised by The Nation Group on Friday.

They both emphasised that the metaverse is unquestionably the future, and it is no longer an option, but rather a requirement for businesses hoping to thrive and sustain in the digital age. They expressed their gratitude to The Nation for hosting this event at such an early stage in the evolution of the metaverse.

Many experts have attempted to define the metaverse. However, all definitions agree on one thing: the metaverse is a digital space where virtual and reality collide to provide people with a better online connection and experience.

