Jatuporn’s ‘People’s Union Party’ gets go-ahead for rally against Prayut from Sunday to Wednesday

The group, led by political activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nitithorn Lamlua, will hold a rally entitled “Countdown to 8 years of Prayut Administration”. The demonstration will run from 4pm to 9pm daily from Sunday to Wednesday, except on Tuesday, when it will disperse at around midnight.

Tuesday (August 23) is the day before some believe Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term should end.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, meanwhile, said on Friday that protesters are not allowed to spend the night in the town square in Phra Khanong district as it has to be cleaned every day.

Jatuporn, meanwhile, thanked the BMA for allowing the rally to be held, saying this is a positive sign in the current political atmosphere. He said the rally will focus on people’s democratic right to express their views and that the public discussion will be rational rather than emotional. The former red-shirt leader said he believes everyone shares the common goal of seeing Thailand move forward.

Whether or not Prayut should step down after completing eight years as prime minister on August 24 has become a hot issue in Thailand.

The current Constitution, which was enforced in April 2017, prohibits anyone from serving as prime minister for more than eight years. However, whether this stipulation can be applied retrospectively is still unclear as Prayut had taken office before the charter went into effect.