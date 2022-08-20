Mountain B fire claims 20th victim as 50-year-old succumbs to septicemia

He became the 20th person to die from the fire.

The nightclub in Sattahip district caught fire at about 1am on August 5, killing 13 people on the spot and injuring scores of others. Since then, seven victims have succumbed to injuries.

The deceased, Paphon Bavornsuwan, was rushed to Sattahip Hospital on the night of the fire but was transferred to Chonburi Hospital when his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries 14 days later.

Doctors declared the cause of death as septicemia (bacterial infection of the blood), which developed after a blood transfusion.

Paphon’s brother Thanarat said the pub owner had provided the family with compensation of 30,000 baht.

Funeral rites for Paphon will be held at Wat Rangsee Sunthorn in Chonburi.