China-Thailand flights set for fivefold increase next month: CAAT

The number of flights between the two countries could rise to 15 per week next month, the agency reported on its website.

The CAAT said it received an email from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) last Wednesday asking about the “potential of further increasing the passenger flights between China and Thailand”.

The CAAC proposed raising the number of flights from three per week at present to 15 per week.

China’s aviation authority asked for a list of Thai airlines wishing to fly to China so it could prepare Chinese airports for increased traffic, the CAAT said.