WED, September 14, 2022
27 suffer injuries as they slip down BTS escalator in rain

BY LINE : THE NATION
SUN, August 21, 2022
1.3 k

As many as 27 people sustained injuries from losing their balance and falling down an escalator at the Surasak BTS station in Bangkok on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at about 6pm as they scrambled up the escalator to get out of the rain. They were apparently returning from a concert at the Bangkok Christian College.

Rescue volunteers immediately took the injured – two men and 25 women – to nearby hospitals. Their belongings are being kept at the Yannawa Police Station to be picked up later.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who also rushed to the scene, urged people to be careful and not rush up escalators, especially if it is raining.

“Getting wet from rain is better than putting your life at risk,” he said.

 

BTS issued a statement on Sunday saying the escalator at the Surasak station was not malfunctioning and that the company will do its best to take care of all victims.

