Metaverse a gamechanger – adapt or die, warn Thailand’s top retailers

Central Retail's chief innovation officer Kowin Kulruchakorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor for digital development Nithee Seeprae, and J Ventures' CEO Thanawat Lertwattanarak offered their perspectives in a talk titled “Game Changer for Thai Business" on the final day of “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022”.

All three speakers agreed that the metaverse is crucial for companies who are moving into the digital world, as many of their potential customers are already there.

Strategic Market Research reports that the global metaverse market is now worth US$47.48 billion (1.7 trillion baht). And that figure is expected to rise to $678.80 billion by 2030.

As representatives of the country's leading retailers, Central and Jay Mart, Kowin and Thanawat admitted that the metaverse is relatively new to their companies. However, learning how to operate with this new technology was vital to expanding revenue-generating sources, they added.