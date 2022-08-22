Hat Yai Highway Police officer’s pre-wedding photoshoot causes ruckus online

The clip posted on the Red Skull Facebook page on Sunday went viral very quickly, with netizens asking why police vehicles were being used for what looked like a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Highway Police chief Pol Maj-General Ekarat Limsangkat said on Sunday that initial investigation showed that the man in the clip was a Highway Police officer in Hat Yai.

“I have not spoken to him yet, but have asked his supervisor to check the log of the vehicles to see for what purpose they had been taken out,” he said.

Ekarat added that police regulations allow the use of police vehicles in films, provided the agency owning them approves it. However, the use of police vehicles for personal gain is prohibited and will result in disciplinary punishment.

Ekarat promised that an investigation committee will be appointed to deal with the case as soon as possible. While waiting for the investigation result, he urged people to not judge the entire police division based on the action of one person.