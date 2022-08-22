Lifting of emergency decree on Oct 1 not a certainty: govt spokesman
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will closely evaluate the situation before deciding to lift the emergency decree, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.
He explained that CCSA’s announcement on Friday does not mean it is lifting the emergency decree right away. The decree will be in place until the end of September, he said.
He explained that the emergency decree was introduced to allow relevant agencies to collaborate effectively to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Thailand has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.
Anucha also confirmed that the emergency decree was not implemented for other purposes.
Pro-democracy protesters had previously claimed that the emergency decree was meant to stop them from holding anti-government rallies, especially since many protesters were arrested and charged for violating the decree.
"CCSA’s efforts have been lauded by many countries,” he said, adding that many governments were interested in applying these guidelines in their countries.
Anucha said CCSA has also discussed policies and guidelines for the transition of Covid-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to one under surveillance that allows people to coexist with the virus and live normally.
He said more than 90 per cent of people in Thailand have developed immunity against Covid-19, confirming that three jabs provide 90 per cent protection against severe symptoms and death.
Anucha said he hopes Covid-19 will soon become normal flu, which almost everybody gets yearly with mild symptoms, with the exception of the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases.
"Before October 1, CCSA will evaluate the situation and weigh the risks to see if any mechanisms are necessary to contain the spread and ensure effective management," he said.
He added that people should wait until after CCSA meets at the end of September.