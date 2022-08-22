Lifting of emergency decree on Oct 1 not a certainty: govt spokesman

He explained that the emergency decree was introduced to allow relevant agencies to collaborate effectively to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Thailand has been under a state of emergency since March 2020.

Anucha also confirmed that the emergency decree was not implemented for other purposes.

Pro-democracy protesters had previously claimed that the emergency decree was meant to stop them from holding anti-government rallies, especially since many protesters were arrested and charged for violating the decree.

"CCSA’s efforts have been lauded by many countries,” he said, adding that many governments were interested in applying these guidelines in their countries.