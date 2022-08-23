Multi-year workplan for free and open trade, investment to be discussed at APEC Third Senior Officials’ Meeting in Chiang Mai

A particular focus is on driving sustainable economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is one of the key priorities for APEC 2022, under the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.” with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model as the overarching thinking.

One of the most important agendas for trade and investment in SOM3 is to carry on the refreshed conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) in the post-Covid-19 context. Building on the successful outcome of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) Meeting in May 2022, the Committee of Trade and Investment (CTI) will convene a meeting on August 26-27 to discuss the development of FTAAP multi-year work plan, with a view to submitting it for endorsement at the APEC Ministerial Meeting in November. The FTAAP multi-year work plan will be an important achievement of APEC 2022. It will establish a long-term framework for APEC to continue advancing the FTAAP agenda, with an aim to promote free and open Asia-Pacific economy that offers trade and investment opportunities for all.

