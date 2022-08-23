‘2022 TICA Scholarships’ start this Saturday, to be live streamed via tica-scholarships.com
Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) under Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host the “2022 TICA Scholarships” event and launch a new website www.tica-scholarships.com on Saturday (August 27) from 13.30-15.00 hrs. (GMT+7).
The event will also be live streamed via this website.
The ministry said the new website is created as a useful source of information on scholarships and training awards offered by TICA, as well as on Thailand’s international development cooperation through human resource development cooperation by sharing its knowledge and experiences with other developing countries to support their sustainable development.
At the event, the current TICA scholarship awardees will share their experiences in Thailand. The participants will also enjoy enchanting Thai cultural performances and win special prizes from TICA.
TICA is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through this link https://metag.pro/tica/.
For more information, please e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected]