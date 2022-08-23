Riverside communities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan warned of rising water levels

In addition to this, there is rain in the upper and eastern parts of the river.

Meanwhile, water is flowing at the speed of 1,500 to 1,800 cubic metres per second through the Chao Phraya Dam and 400-500 cubic metres per second through the Rama VI Dam.

The centre expects the river’s level from Wednesday to next Monday to be around 1.9 to 2.2 metres higher than sea level. This increase is expected to affect riverside communities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.