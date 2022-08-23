Riverside communities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan warned of rising water levels
The National Water Command Centre has warned people living on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok to beware of rising water levels from Wednesday to next Monday.
The centre said on Monday that rising sea levels will increase the river’s level at Samut Prakan’s Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas from 5pm to 8.30pm during this period.
In addition to this, there is rain in the upper and eastern parts of the river.
Meanwhile, water is flowing at the speed of 1,500 to 1,800 cubic metres per second through the Chao Phraya Dam and 400-500 cubic metres per second through the Rama VI Dam.
The centre expects the river’s level from Wednesday to next Monday to be around 1.9 to 2.2 metres higher than sea level. This increase is expected to affect riverside communities in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.
The centre has also called on related agencies to take the following steps:
- Monitor the situation closely, inspect flood protection structures and provide updates to people living in risky areas
- Prepare tools to help people and take action to ease the situation immediately
- Monitor rising sea levels during this period and adjust the water-management plan for reservoirs, dams and floodgates.