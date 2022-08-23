Bangkok’s first monkeypox patient recovers fully after nearly a month in hospital
Thailand's second monkeypox patient has recovered and was discharged from Bangkok’s Vajira Hospital on Monday.
Hospital director Chakrawut Maneerit said the 47-year-old Thai man, who was diagnosed with monkeypox on July 28, has recovered fully and did not put anyone else at risk.
The patient was treated in isolation and under international standards, the hospital said.
The patient, who was the first monkeypox case in the capital, was admitted to the hospital after developing a fever, muscle main and rashes.
It is believed he was infected after engaging in physical contact with a European man.
So far, five monkeypox cases have been discovered in Thailand, including a 27-year-old Nigerian man and a 25-year-old German man in Phuket, and two Thai women aged 22 and 25 in Bangkok.
The Nigerian man, who was the first to be diagnosed in the country, skipped across the border to Cambodia on July 20, where he was arrested before being admitted to the hospital for treatment.