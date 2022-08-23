Small True shareholders sue NBTC for lost earnings
Minority shareholders of True Corporation (True) are suing the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for causing a delay in the merger of two telecom giants.
The lawyer Phetai Wattanasiri said on Monday that the shareholders also want compensation for losing the chance of purchasing the shares of Citrine Global Co Ltd and Citrine Venture SG Pte Ltd under the True and Total Access Communication (Dtac) merger deal.
He added that other people affected by NBTC’s move can also become part of this class-action lawsuit.
“As of March 14, more than 80,000 True minority shareholders have suffered over 160 billion baht in damages due to a delay in the merger deal consideration,” he said.
He also claimed that no progress has been made after True and Dtac submitted a merger request to NBTC on January 25, even though the commission can set up specific measures for the merger.
He added that nine companies have submitted merger requests to NBTC between 2019 and 2021.
"This proves that people can file class-action lawsuits against government agencies if these agencies cause them damage,” he said.
He said that other victims can call him at (096) 061 7563, so he can add their names to the list before it is submitted to the court.