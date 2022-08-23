Laundromat prank proves costly for two Chiang Mai teenagers

The laundromat’s owner said he checked CCTV footage when he realised that two washing machines were broken, and the CCTV showed two teenage boys had come into the shop at around dawn on Monday.

The boys took turns in filming each other getting into washing machines. Both were heard gleefully describing the adventure in the clip.

The owner posted the CCTV content on Facebook and demanded that the teens take responsibility for their actions because two washing machines had to be repaired after the incident. He said this action was taken to prevent a repeat of such behaviour.

The owner also warned that the washing machines are industrial types and that such pranks can result in death if the washing machine is turned on.

