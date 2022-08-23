Too big for a monitor lizard: Ayutthaya locals call in croc catchers

It finally emerged late at night but it took officials four attempts before they could snare the creature.

The crocodile weighed about 90 kilograms and did not appear fierce.

Sompong did not say whether it was a wild crocodile or a farmed beast that had escaped its pen.

It was sent to a wild animal sanctuary in Ayutthaya province.

Crocodiles have a fearsome reputation in Thai culture thanks in part to the Phichit legend taught to young children in schools. The story tells of the semi-divine crocodile Chalawan, who eats humans but can also transform into human form in his underwater cave.

However, while crocodiles are regularly spotted and captured in Thailand’s rural waterways, reports of people being killed and eaten by the large predators are rare.