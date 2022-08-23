Too big for a monitor lizard: Ayutthaya locals call in croc catchers
Fisheries officials captured a two-metre-long crocodile from a canal in Ayutthaya’s Muang district early on Tuesday after it was spotted by local fishermen on Monday.
Residents of Moo 1 village in Tambon Wat Toom noticed the crocodile in Klong Khuad on Monday and alerted the provincial fisheries office. The five-metre-wide canal connects Lop Buri River and Pa Sak River.
Fisheries staff rushed to the scene and erected nets across the canal to prevent the large reptile from escaping.
On Monday evening, Muang Ayutthaya district chief Witthaya Khiewrod led boats to hunt for the crocodile. A team of officials were deployed on the canalside to flush out the predator. After an hours-long search, the crocodile was finally captured at 2.10am on Tuesday.
Local fisheries officer Sompog Puengchu explained that villagers had flocked to the spot on Monday evening, prompting the croc to take cover under the water.
It finally emerged late at night but it took officials four attempts before they could snare the creature.
The crocodile weighed about 90 kilograms and did not appear fierce.
Sompong did not say whether it was a wild crocodile or a farmed beast that had escaped its pen.
It was sent to a wild animal sanctuary in Ayutthaya province.
Crocodiles have a fearsome reputation in Thai culture thanks in part to the Phichit legend taught to young children in schools. The story tells of the semi-divine crocodile Chalawan, who eats humans but can also transform into human form in his underwater cave.
However, while crocodiles are regularly spotted and captured in Thailand’s rural waterways, reports of people being killed and eaten by the large predators are rare.