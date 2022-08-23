Chinese couple arrested for alleged bid to mail heroin abroad

The two were identified as Jun Di, 42, and Jia Li Xia, 28.

They were charged with being in possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell and collaborating to smuggle the drug out of the kingdom.

Adis said officers from his division investigated and traced the two after Customs officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport detected suspicious parcels. Officials checked and found the drug hidden in between layers of PVC boards that were used to make boxes of bottle openers.