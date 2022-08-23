Thailand’s largest port unveils plan to bust massive truck jams

Kriengkrai said the construction project aims to reduce congestion and facilitate transport of goods to and from the seaport by road. The port is serviced by more than 300,000 trucks per month, he added.

"PAT wants to allocate an area to allow truck drivers to rest while they wait for shipments," he said, adding that some drivers had to wait up to 10 hours for customs inspections.

He said the PAT project was inspired by commercial areas at large seaports in the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The construction budget would be reviewed once private companies expressed interest in bidding, he added.