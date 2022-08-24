Six Chi River provinces get flood warning
Residents in six provinces have been warned to beware of possible floods and runoffs from August 26 to 31.
In a Facebook post, the National Water Command Centre said on Wednesday that the Chi River level is expected to increase due to heavy rains, which would result in floods and runoffs the following provinces:
1. Maha Sarakham (Kantharawichai and Muang Maha Sarakham districts)
2. Kalasin (Kamalasai, Kuchinarai, Khong Chai and Rong Kham districts)
3. Roi Et (Changhan, Chiang Khwan, Thung Khao Luang, Thawat Buri, Phanom Phrai, Pho Chai, Phon Thong, Moei Wadi, Selaphum and At Samat districts)
4. Yasothon (Kho Wang, Kham Khuean Kaeo, Maha Chana Chai and Muang Yasothon districts)
5. Sisaket (Kanthararom and Yang Chum Noi districts)
6. Ubon Ratchathani (Khueang Nai and Muang Ubon Ratchathani districts).
The centre urged related agencies to follow weather forecasts and the water situation closely, prepare staff and equipment to deal with floods and publicise the issue in advance.
The agencies have also been urged to repair flood levees and clear the river.