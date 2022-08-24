Cabinet winds up PM unit supporting govt operations

The PMDU is an organisation directly under the prime minister to support government operations strategically and in an integrated manner. It focused on tasks that could not be done or were delayed and affected the public due to the bureaucratic system.

It also focused on integrating various sectors, not just government agencies.

The PMDU sped up and monitored operations of the government sector, state enterprises and other government agencies.

It had also collected opinions to study, analyse and propose solutions to drive government policies or other matters assigned by the prime minister.