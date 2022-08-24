Varawut promotes BCG Model and sustainable forest management in the Fifth APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry

It is the first time in 19 years that the APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry is held in Thailand.

The MMRF5 aims to promote cooperation in technical, operational, and financial aspects among members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to achieve sustainable economic development, reduce greenhouse gas emissions through forest management, and efficiently tackle climate change issues. The MMRF5 was held under the theme of APEC 2022 meeting that is “Open. Connect. Balance.”, with the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model as the overarching thinking.

Varawut said the meeting is highly successful as members of APEC agreed to use forest management as a key to solving several issues faced by APEC’s 21 economic zones, including illegal timber trading, sustainable forest management and achievement of the goal that Thailand has set in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in which the country aims to become carbon neutral in 2050 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2065.