Benjakitti Park-Duang Phithak Road shortcut to open next week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to open the newly built shortcut linking Sukhumvit Soi 4 in front of Benjakitti Park in Khlong Toei district to Duang Phithak Road, which connects the main Sukhumvit and Rama IV roads, from September 1. The shortcut, which will be open from 5am to 9pm daily, is expected to help reduce traffic jams in the areas especially during rush hours.

Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Subsomphon said on Thursday that the BMA was finalising the construction of the shortcut by painting the road and installing traffic signs, CCTV cameras and lights. He expected all this work to finish by Monday.

“Once open, the shortcut will help clear excessive traffic on Sukhumvit, Rama IV and nearby roads especially in the morning and evening when people and students head out to/return home from work and school,” Wissanu said.