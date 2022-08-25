Man brandishing gun steals THB300,000 from Din Daeng gambling den
CCTV footage of an armed man stealing 300,000 baht in cash from a gambling den in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district on Wednesday night went viral on social media.
The footage shows several gamblers scattering in haste after the man, who was called “Mac Anusawaree”, brandished a gun. The culprit took a mere few minutes to snatch all the 300,000 baht from the table and flee the scene.
A rumour was doing the rounds that he stole the cash after losing more than 1 million baht from gambling.
Din Daeng Police Station superintendent Pol Colonel Watcharapol Suwanantawong said on Thursday that officers would “take some time” to investigate the case.
He did not confirm whether the daring robbery – and gambling – took place at the Din Daeng flats.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police came out to say that the Metropolitan Police Bureau would provide clarifications “soon”.
RELATED