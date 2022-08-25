Govt continuing to prepare for high-level Apec meetings: Anutin

“Anutin is presiding over the Apec High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, a discussion involving high-level executives,” government spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said.

This meeting would show cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries on public health, she said.

Traisulee explained that the meeting on Thursday and Friday (August 25, 26) is focusing on three aspects:

• Creating balance between public health and the economy by focusing on health measures and preparation for tackling Covid-19 and other emerging and recurrent communicable diseases.

• Increasing investment in health stability, especially boosting the potential of disease prevention, universal health coverage and the digital economy.

• Promoting cooperation to tackle issues relating to public health and the economy.