Thailand aims to become disaster warning management leader in SE Asia
The national disaster warning system executive committee on Thursday approved a strategic plan to promote Thailand as a leader in disaster warning management in Southeast Asia.
The approval came during a video conference chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district.
The plan, which is in line with the country’s 20-year national strategy, aims to apply standardised digital technologies to disaster warning systems, said Prawit’s assistant spokesman Lt-General Patchasak Patirupanon.
The committee also approved the use of “cell broadcast” technology to boost the efficiency of disaster warning via communication devices, Patchasak said.
However, he said, cooperation between the government and private sectors is necessary and should include the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, the Thailand Meteorological Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, Office of the National Water Resources and mobile operators.
The committee also acknowledged the process to transfer the National Disaster Warning Centre from the Digital Economy and Society Ministry to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, while implementing disaster surveillance and notification systems at centres and radio stations nationwide.
“Prawit has also instructed related agencies to work together to enhance the efficiency of disaster warning and mitigate risks and damages due to natural disasters such as flash floods, earthquakes and tsunamis,” Patchasak added.