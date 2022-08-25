Thailand aims to become disaster warning management leader in SE Asia

The plan, which is in line with the country’s 20-year national strategy, aims to apply standardised digital technologies to disaster warning systems, said Prawit’s assistant spokesman Lt-General Patchasak Patirupanon.

The committee also approved the use of “cell broadcast” technology to boost the efficiency of disaster warning via communication devices, Patchasak said.

However, he said, cooperation between the government and private sectors is necessary and should include the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, the Thailand Meteorological Department, the Royal Irrigation Department, Office of the National Water Resources and mobile operators.